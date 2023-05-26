2023 Indy 500 parade: Start time, lineup, tickets, route info and more

The 2023 Indianapolis 500 will be held on Sunday, May 28. As part of race weekend, the Indy 500 parade will be held the day prior on Sunday, May 27. The day’s events will begin at 11:45 a.m. ET, with the parade officially beginning at noon in downtown Indianapolis. This will be the 64th Indy 500 parade, considered the third largest parade in the U.S., behind only the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The parade will be broadcast locally in Indy on WTHR (Channel 13) and will air outside the local market on Peacock. While the parade celebrates the race, there are other honorees during the event. The lineup for the Indy 500 Parade is extensive, from the police department’s motorcycle drill team all the way to culminating with the row 1 drivers.

Tickets for the event are still available. There are free places to view the parade, but you must bring in a blanket or chair. For an established bleacher seat, tickets can be purchased. The parade route will start at the intersection of North St. and Pennsylvania St. It will travel south, crossing over Michigan St. all the way to Washington St. The parade will turn on Washington before turning again down Meridian St. It will wrap up at the intersection of Meridian St. and North St.

Event organizers suggest getting to downtown Indianapolis early to help ensure you find close parking and because there will be several road and exit closures heading into downtown. A map of road closures is available. More information about the parade as a whole can be found here.