Who is the youngest driver to ever win the Indy 500?

The 2023 Indy 500 will be held on Sunday, May 28. The iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana will host the 107th running of this event. The green flag is set to drop at 12:45 p.m. ET, and the race will air on NBC. Marcus Ericsson from Sweden is the reigning winner and completed last year’s race in 2:51:00.

The youngest winner of the Indy 500 is Troy Ruttman. He picked up the victory way back in 1952. Ruttman was 22 years and 80 days old. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Al Unser is the oldest race winner and was 47 years and 360 days old when he won the race in 1987.

Ericsson won last year and was 32 years old. Helio Castroneves won in 2021 at 44 years old, and Takuma Sota won in a delayed 2020 race at 43. When looking at this year’s race field, there is a chance for history to be made. David Malukas, Sting Ray Robb and Christian Lundgaard are all 21 years old.