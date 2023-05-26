How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for May 26 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing on Fox.

With the roster already in Saudi Arabia for tomorrow’s Night of Champions pay-per-view, this go-home episode was taped following last week’s show from Columbia, SC. We’ll see how the company puts the finishing on the build towards the ppv as we should get a good mix of video packages and promos tonight.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, May 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC (Taped)

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

One of the headliner matches at NOC on Saturday will feature Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defending the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Last week, the two teams came face-to-face in the ring to start the show and the segment ended with the Usos attacking the champs (and Reigns admonishing his cousins for coming out without his permission). In the main event later that night, the champs aided the LWO in defeating the Usos, furthering the twins’ spiral since Wrestlemania. Tonight, Owens will host a new episode of the “KO Show” and will have both Reigns and Sikoa on as guests.

AJ Styles is set to face Seth Rollins for the brand new World Heavyweight Championship at NOC and before that, he’ll go one-on-one with Karrion Kross. Last week, styles sat down with Smackdown newcomer Grayson Waller on the “Grayson Waller Effect”, where the draftee mocked Styles and set up a potential feud for after NOC. As for this match against Kross, we’ll see if Styles can get some more momentum heading into his huge title fight on Saturday.

Also on the show, Austin Theory will defend the United States Championship against Sheamus and Raquel Rodriguez/Shotzi will face Bayley and Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL in tag action. We’ll also hear from Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair ahead of her Wrestlemania rematch against Asuka on Saturday.