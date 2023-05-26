Pick on the Moneyline for Giants-Brewers on May 26

The Milwaukee Brewers have had bee one a large amount of injuries to hold the lead in the National League Central entering Friday’s home game with the San Francisco Giants and will trust Freddy Peralta to continue to perform well at home.

San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-125, 8.5)

Peralta has been a different pitcher in Milwaukee compared to on the road this season, supplying a 2.43 ERA in five home starts with one home run allowed across 29 2/3 innings compared to a 6.45 ERA with five home runs allowed in 22 1/3 innings on the road this season.

Keeping the ball in the yard will be key for both Peralta and Giants starter Alex Wood aaa entering the series the Brewers were tied with the Dodgers for most home runs per game at home in the National League this season while the Giants are second in the National League in home runs per game on the road with 1.7.

For Wood, he has had a bit of a tough time limiting hard contact with 1.4 home runs per nine innings allowed and a 4.05 ERA, but has struggled on the road since the start of the 2022 season with a 5.40 ERA and 1.5 home runs per nine innings allowed.

The Giants back Wood up with a bullpen that is last in the National League and was used heavily on Thursday as it was a bullpen game for the team.

The bullpen’s use on Thursday becomes an even bigger issue with Wood not delivering length this year, having yet to complete five innings in any of his five starts this season and recently returned off of the injured list.

Though the Brewers entered the series just 17th in the league in bullpen ERA this season, they team has closer Devin Williams on their side, who has allowed a run in just one of his 15 appearances this season.

With the way Peralta has pitched at home this season coupled with the bullpen advantage, a win will be brewed for the home team on Friday.

The Play: Brewers -125