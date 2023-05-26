French Open Odds: Best Bets & Futures to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

It’s that time again.

Roland-Garros has arrived, which means it’s time for tennis fanatics worldwide to camp out in front of their televisions over the next couple weeks. Unfortunately, the beloved king of clay will not take the court this year, as injuries have forced Rafael Nadal to withdraw.

I appeared on The Sweat to break down the futures markets on DraftKings Sportsbook for the men’s and women’s tournaments. Find my picks below.

Men’s Winners

Carlos Alcaraz (+160)

Daniil Medvedev (+1000)

Key Notes:

Alcaraz is 20-2 on clay in 2023, compared to just 5-3 for Djokovic

Alcaraz is 1-0 vs. Djokovic in career H2H matches, and that victory was on clay

Best clay season of Medvedev’s career, boasting a 10-2 record and Italian Open title

Women’s Winners

Elena Rybakina (+650)

Aryna Sabalenka (+650)

Key Notes:

Value simply isn’t with Swiatek at minus-money to win seven straight matches

Sabalenka beat Swiatek in Madrid on clay earlier this month

Rybakina is 3-1 vs. Swiatek in career H2H matches

