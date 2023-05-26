French Open Men’s Tournament Preview on DraftKings Sportsbook

All eyes turn to Paris, France over the next couple weeks as the French Open takes center stage. In this article, I will preview the tournament and break down various odds, popular futures and more!

Check out the matching article for the women’s tournament here.

Without further ado, let’s get into it!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

French Open Preview

Pre-Tournament Odds

Here are the full DraftKings Sportsbook pre-tournament odds to win the men’s French Open title as of Friday, May 26:

DraftKings users can get in on the action by betting on DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Most-Bet Futures

Here are the four most popular futures bets for the men’s French Open:

Most-Bet French Open Futures Rank Name Odds Rank Name Odds 1 Carlos Alcaraz (+160) 2 Novak Djokovic (+250) 3 Holger Rune (+900) 4 Daniil Medvedev (+1000)

Stay tuned for a recap of this tournament!

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.