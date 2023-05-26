When will Danny Jansen return to Blue Jays lineup this season?

The Toronto Blue Jays are adding catcher Danny Jansen to the 10-day injured list. He has a left groin strain, and the decision is retroactive to May 25. In a corresponding move, the team is calling up C Tyler Heineman from the Triple-A affiliate.

Danny Jansen injury update

Jansen has played in 36 games this season, splitting time with starter Alejandro Kirk. Jansen is hitting just .207 with seven doubles, six home runs and 26 RBI. While that doesn’t sound great, his average had been down as low as .169 at the start of this month, so he had been making improvements at the plate.

Kirk has played in 39 games and is hitting .248. He has four doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI. Kirk will likely take over as the full-time starting catcher while Jansen is sidelined. Whenever he needs a rest, Toronto will turn to either Heineman or outfielder Daulton Varsho, who can play catcher.

Heineman played 10 games for Toronto last season but began the season in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. He was traded back to Toronto on April 30 of this year and has been in the minors since. In 10 games for the Blue Jays’ Triple-A team, he is hitting .219 with a double and four RBI, making it more likely he will serve as depth until Jansen returns.