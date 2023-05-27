How much are Mauricio Lara and Leigh Wood getting paid for Saturday’s featherweight bout

This weekend Mauricio Lara and Leigh Wood are scheduled for 12 rounds at the AO Arena in Manchester. The two were set to face off for the WBA featherweight title until Lara inexcusably missed weight.

Lara-Wood 2 will be streamed on DAZN. The main card is scheduled to be starting at 2 p.m. ET. Lara and Wood will make their way to the ring sometime after 5:30 p.m. depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Lara (26-2-1, 19 KOs) is a knockout maestro artist who has been on a tear of late. He defeated Wood by way of a seventh-round TKO three months prior in February. With that victory, he extended a KO streak to four. The 25-year-old unfortunately missed weight at Friday’s weigh-in, coming in nearly 4 pounds overweight. He has to vacay his WBA featherweight title.

We don’t have official numbers, but SportsPayouts is projecting Lara is due an estimated $500k for the featherweight showdown. When the fight wraps up officially, Lara could walk away with $1.8 million in total, getting 55% of PPV shares.

On the opposite side of the ring, Wood (26-3, 16 KOs) is ready to compete in front of his home country of England. He put together a strong fight but fell short in the previous bout against Lara. The 34-year-old now thanks to an overweight Lara could walk away as featherweight champ with a win. Per SportsPayouts, he is due an estimated $425k. He is also projected to get 45% of PPV shares, which would leave him with $1.2 million in total.

Lara comes into the bout as a -310 favorite while Wood is a +230 underdog, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The favored fight outcome is a Lara win by knockout at -215. A Wood win by knockout is +650, while Lara by decision carries odds of +800, and a Wood win by decision is +450. A draw sits at +1600.