Full undercard for Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood 2 WBA featherweight tie fight

Update: Mauricio Lara came in overweight and was stripped of the IBF World Featherweight title. The bout is still on, as of now, and if Wood wins, he’ll be awarded the belt.

Mauricio Lara and Leigh Wood will square off for the IBF Superfeather weight title on Saturday, May 27. The fight will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. This will be the second time in three months that the two fighters will face off against each other. There are a total of six fights on the card that will begin at 7 p.m. ET. The main card’s ring walk is expected at approximately 10 p.m. ET.

Lara (26-2-1, 19 KOs) defeated Wood in February to win the IBF World Featherweight title. The fight only lasted seven rounds, as Lara got the stoppage. He is on record stating that he wants to get this fight over with a lot quicker. The current champion is on fire; he has won 16 of his last 16 fights, and the only blemish came via a second-round technical decision against Josh Warrington. Lara has 15 career victories via KO, and adding another one for his first title defense would be icing on the cake for him.

Wood (26-3, 16 KOs) is looking to win back his IBF World Featherweight title. He had two successful title defenses prior to losing to Lara the last time out. He wasted no time looking to get a rematch, but should he lose, Wood would likely have to hold off a bit longer for another shot, even if he were to get one. Wood’s loss has snapped a three-fight winning streak. One thing in Wood’s favor is that he has never lost back-to-back fights before in his career.

Lara is currently the betting favorite at -315 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Wood is the underdog at +230.

Full Card for Lara vs. Wood