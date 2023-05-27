Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood 2: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

5:50 p.m. update Mauricio Lara makes his way to the ring to a shower of boos. Lara missed weight and had to vacay the WBA featherweight title a day prior to this fight.

This weekend a featherweight rivalry is renewed as Mauricio Lara (26-2-1, 19 KOs) and Leigh Wood (26-3, 16 KOs) are scheduled for 12 rounds this Saturday, May 27th. The fight is set to take place at the AO Arena in Manchester and was supposed to be for the WBA featherweight title, however Lara missed weight.

Lara-Wood 2 will be streamed on DAZN. The main card is scheduled to be starting at 2 p.m. ET. Lara and Wood will make their way to the ring sometime after 5:30 p.m. depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Lara is a highly skilled knockout artist who has been on a tear of late. He defeated Wood by way of seventh-round TKO back in February. With that victory he extended a KO streak to four. Josh Warrington, Emilio Sanchez, and Jose Sanmartin are among the names who have been dropped to the canvas by Lara. The 25-year-old is looking to upend Wood for a second time in 2023 and implement his fight style of tight, effective punches. There is no doubt a sweep of Wood would put the featherweight division on notice.

Wood is looking for redemption and to reclaim the WBA featherweight title. The hometown UK native put together a valiant effort but fell short in the previous bout against Lara. The 34-year-old can also string together a decent knockout as in 2021 when he defeated Xu Can by way of twelfth-round TKO. In that upset win over Can, Wood captured the featherweight crown and was on pace to face-off with long time rival Josh Warrington. Lara had other plans and now all eyes will be on how Wood responds in the sequel.

Lara comes into the bout as a -310 favorite while Wood is a +230 underdog, per Draftkings Sportsbook. The favored fight outcome is a Lara win by knockout at -215. A Wood win by knockout is +650, while Lara by decision carries odds of +800, and a Wood win by decision is +450. A draw sits at +1600.

Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood 2 round-by-round results

Round 1: Lara 10-9

After a slow start, Lara fires off a straight left that connects. Both fighter scoming out conservative. Wood staying true and respecting the KO potential of Lara. Neither on the offense this early, Wood comfortable to start out slow, Lara gets this round he landed more.

Round 2: Wood 10-8 (Wood 19-18)

After a few faints and weaves Lara connects on another straight left. Now Lara falls to the canvas but it was ruled accidental contact. Wood opens up and now he lands a good straight shot. Right uppercut from Wood and down goes Lara! Nice bounce back round from Wood.

Round 3: Lara 10-9

Combination for Wood and his overhand right has been excellent so far. Pace matching round 1 very slow and calculated.

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD