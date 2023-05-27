F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Monaco Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

This weekend, F1 racing takes place in Monte Carlo for the highly anticipated Monaco Grand Prix. The race is set to take place on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. ET. However, qualifying will occur prior to that on Saturday 10:00 am ET.

The qualifying event on Saturday will be broadcasted on ESPN and can also be accessed through the WatchESPN live stream. Viewers will have the same viewing options for Sunday’s race.

The qualifying session will span one hour and is divided into three qualifying periods, each separated by an intermission. In the initial 18-minute period, all 20 drivers will strive to achieve the quickest time. Following this segment, the five slowest cars from the first period are eliminated and positioned at the rear of the race grid. The second qualifying period, lasting 15 minutes, involves the remaining 15 cars vying for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated, determining positions 11 through 15 on the grid. In the final segment, lasting 12 minutes, the remaining 10 cars compete for the fastest time to secure the coveted pole position.

As race week approaches, Max Verstappen emerges as the frontrunner according to DraftKings Sportsbook, who made him the favorite with +115 odds to win the Monaco Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez, last year’s winner in Monte Carlo, closely trails his Red Bull teammate with odds of +285 to claim the top spot in Monaco for the second straight season. Notably, these two Red Bull drivers have finished in the top two positions in each of the previous two races on the 2023 schedule.

Charles Leclerc holds the third-best odds at +285. While he secured the pole position for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, he finished fourth in that race. Following Leclerc, Fernando Alonso carries odds of +650 to clinch the top spot.

Carlos Sainz, who finished second in Monaco last year, enters this race with longshot +3000 odds to emerge victorious. Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have +2800 and +3500 odds to win, respectively.

How to watch qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, May 26

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

