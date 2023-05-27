How to watch F1 qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

Formula One racing is in Monte Carlo this weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Saturday’s qualifying event will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 18 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final 12 minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Heading into race week, Max Verstappen emerges as the favored contender to win the Monaco Grand Prix according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Verstappen carries +115 odds to claim the top spot on the podium.

Sergio Perez, who won last year’s race in Monte Carlo, is narrowly behind teammate Verstappen with +285 odds to win his second consecutive Monaco Grand Prix. It’s worth noting that these two Red Bull drivers have finished in the top two for the last pair of races.

Charles Leclerc has the third-best odds to win at +285. He held the pole position for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix but finished fourth in that race. From there, Fernando Alonso has +650 odds to finish first.

How to watch qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, May 26

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list