Max Verstappen wins pole position at qualifying for 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

Q3 update: Max Verstappen won pole position, with Fernando Alonso, Charles LeClerc, Esteban Ocon, and Carlos Sainz filling out the top five. Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly, George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda, and Lando Norris will be in positions 6 through 10 for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Q2 update: Oscar Piastri, Nyck De Vries, Alexander Albon, Lance Stroll, and Valtteri Bottas had the slowest times in Q2 and will start in positions 11 through 15 for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Q1 update: Logan Sargeant, Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hulkenberg, Zhou Guanyu, and Sergio Perez had the slowest times in Q1 and will start in the final five positions for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Formula One racing has arrived in Monte Carlo this weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, May 28 at the Circuit de Monaco, getting underway at 9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at Circuit de Monaco, also on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen entered as the favorite to win at +115 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Sergio Perez at +285. Both drivers have won two races this season.

Here’s the starting grid following qualifying on Saturday.