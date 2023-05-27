 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Max Verstappen wins pole position at qualifying for 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Italy for the Monaco Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set for Sunday’s race at the Monaco Circuit.

By DKNation Staff Updated
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Q3 update: Max Verstappen won pole position, with Fernando Alonso, Charles LeClerc, Esteban Ocon, and Carlos Sainz filling out the top five. Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly, George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda, and Lando Norris will be in positions 6 through 10 for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Q2 update: Oscar Piastri, Nyck De Vries, Alexander Albon, Lance Stroll, and Valtteri Bottas had the slowest times in Q2 and will start in positions 11 through 15 for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Q1 update: Logan Sargeant, Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hulkenberg, Zhou Guanyu, and Sergio Perez had the slowest times in Q1 and will start in the final five positions for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Formula One racing has arrived in Monte Carlo this weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, May 28 at the Circuit de Monaco, getting underway at 9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at Circuit de Monaco, also on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen entered as the favorite to win at +115 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Sergio Perez at +285. Both drivers have won two races this season.

Here’s the starting grid following qualifying on Saturday.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix Starting Grid

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Fernando Alonso 14
3 Charles Leclerc 16
4 Esteban Ocon 31
5 Carlos Sainz 55
6 Lewis Hamilton 44
7 Pierre Gasly 10
8 George Russell 63
9 Yuki Tsunoda 22
10 Lando Norris 4
11 Oscar Piastri 81
12 Nyck De Vries 21
13 Alex Albon 23
14 Lance Stroll 18
15 Valtteri Bottas 77
16 Logan Sargeant 2
17 Kevin Magnussen 20
18 Nico Hulkenberg 27
19 Zhou Guanyu 24
20 Sergio Perez 11

More From DraftKings Nation