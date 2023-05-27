How to watch Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Concord, North Carolina this weekend for the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, May 27. The race begins at 1 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, with the live stream available at Fox Sports Live or on the Fox Sports App.

The race is 200 laps around the 1.5-mile circuit. The first two stages will each be 45 laps, with the final stage increasing to 110 laps. Josh Berry won last year in 2:33:07, with Ty Gibbs picking up the victory in 2021 in 2:39:57. Kyle Busch needed three extra laps but took the checkered flag in 2020 in 2:43:30.

Gibbs has the best odds of winning this year’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +250. Busch has the second-best odds at +275, with John Hunter Nemechek having the third-best odds at +450.

How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 300

Date: Saturday, May 27

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Live streaming the Alsco Uniforms 300 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.