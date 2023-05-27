What time is the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, May 27 with the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. The race starts at 1 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on Fox Sports Live. The race is 200 laps and usually lasts approximately two hours and 45 minutes.

Josh Berry won last year’s race in 2:33:07. The 2021 iteration was won by Ty Gibbs in 2:39:57. Kyle Busch needed three extra laps in overtime to take the checkered flag in 2020. John Hunter Nemechek heads into the weekend atop the Xfinity Series standings with 424 points. Austin Hill is in second by only one point, with Justin Allgaier sitting in third with 371 points.

Gibbs has the best odds of winning the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +250. He is followed by Busch (+275), Nemechek (+450), Allgaier (+550) and Cole Custer (+850).