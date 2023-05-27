 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Indy 500 starting grid: Pole position, first row, full lineup for Indy 500

The Indy 500 takes place this Sunday, May 28th. We’ve got the full starting grid after last weekend’s qualifying.

By David Fucillo
Alex Palou, driver of the #10 The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing Honda drives during the IndyCar GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 13, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The starting grid is settled for the 2023 Indianapolis 500. Alex Palou claimed the pole position this past Sunday, running a record four-lap average speed of 234.217 mph. He topped out on the first lap with a speed of 235.131. Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist join him on the front row with four-lap averages of 234.211 and 234.114, respectively.

The qualifiers ran fast this year, with all three on the front row surpassing the previous record. Scott Dixon set the record a year ago when he ran a four-lap average of 234.046 mph. The previous record belonged to Arie Luyendyk, who had set a qualifying record of 236.986 in 1996.

Palou heads into race weekend as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +600, Pato O’Ward follows at +750, Scott Dixon is +800, and Alexander Rossie and Rinus VeeKay are each +1000. Last year’s winner, Marcus Ericsson, is +1100 to win Sunday’s race.

Starting lineup

2023 Indianapolis 500 starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Alex Palou 10
2 Rinus VeeKay 21
3 Felix Rosenqvist 6
4 Santino Ferrucci 14
5 Pato O’Ward 5
6 Scott Dixon 9
7 Alexander Rossi 7
8 Takuma Sato 11
9 Tony Kanaan 66
10 Marcus Ericsson 8
11 Benjamin Pedersen 55
12 Will Power 12
13 Ed Carpenter 33
14 Scott McLaughlin 3
15 Kyle Kirkwood 27
16 Conor Daly 20
17 Josef Newgarden 2
18 Ryan Hunter-Reay 23
19 Romain Grosjean 28
20 Helio Castroneves 06
21 Colton Herta 26
22 Simon Pagenaud 60
23 David Malukas 18
24 Marco Andretti 98
25 Stefan Wilson 24
26 Devlin DeFrancesco 29
27 Agustin Canapino 78
28 Callum Ilott 77
29 RC Enerson 50
30 Katherine Legge 44
31 Christian Lundgaard 45
32 Sting Ray Robb 51
33 Jack Harvey 30

More From DraftKings Nation