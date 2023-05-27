Indy 500 starting grid: Pole position, first row, full lineup for Indy 500

The starting grid is settled for the 2023 Indianapolis 500. Alex Palou claimed the pole position this past Sunday, running a record four-lap average speed of 234.217 mph. He topped out on the first lap with a speed of 235.131. Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist join him on the front row with four-lap averages of 234.211 and 234.114, respectively.
The qualifiers ran fast this year, with all three on the front row surpassing the previous record. Scott Dixon set the record a year ago when he ran a four-lap average of 234.046 mph. The previous record belonged to Arie Luyendyk, who had set a qualifying record of 236.986 in 1996.
Palou heads into race weekend as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +600, Pato O’Ward follows at +750, Scott Dixon is +800, and Alexander Rossie and Rinus VeeKay are each +1000. Last year’s winner, Marcus Ericsson, is +1100 to win Sunday’s race.
Starting lineup
2023 Indianapolis 500 starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Alex Palou
|10
|2
|Rinus VeeKay
|21
|3
|Felix Rosenqvist
|6
|4
|Santino Ferrucci
|14
|5
|Pato O’Ward
|5
|6
|Scott Dixon
|9
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|7
|8
|Takuma Sato
|11
|9
|Tony Kanaan
|66
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|8
|11
|Benjamin Pedersen
|55
|12
|Will Power
|12
|13
|Ed Carpenter
|33
|14
|Scott McLaughlin
|3
|15
|Kyle Kirkwood
|27
|16
|Conor Daly
|20
|17
|Josef Newgarden
|2
|18
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|23
|19
|Romain Grosjean
|28
|20
|Helio Castroneves
|06
|21
|Colton Herta
|26
|22
|Simon Pagenaud
|60
|23
|David Malukas
|18
|24
|Marco Andretti
|98
|25
|Stefan Wilson
|24
|26
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|29
|27
|Agustin Canapino
|78
|28
|Callum Ilott
|77
|29
|RC Enerson
|50
|30
|Katherine Legge
|44
|31
|Christian Lundgaard
|45
|32
|Sting Ray Robb
|51
|33
|Jack Harvey
|30