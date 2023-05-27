Indy 500 starting grid: Pole position, first row, full lineup for Indy 500

The starting grid is settled for the 2023 Indianapolis 500. Alex Palou claimed the pole position this past Sunday, running a record four-lap average speed of 234.217 mph. He topped out on the first lap with a speed of 235.131. Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist join him on the front row with four-lap averages of 234.211 and 234.114, respectively.

The qualifiers ran fast this year, with all three on the front row surpassing the previous record. Scott Dixon set the record a year ago when he ran a four-lap average of 234.046 mph. The previous record belonged to Arie Luyendyk, who had set a qualifying record of 236.986 in 1996.

Palou heads into race weekend as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +600, Pato O’Ward follows at +750, Scott Dixon is +800, and Alexander Rossie and Rinus VeeKay are each +1000. Last year’s winner, Marcus Ericsson, is +1100 to win Sunday’s race.

Starting lineup