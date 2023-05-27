Full list of tee times for Final Round of Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, and a pair of surprise leaders in Adam Schenk and Harry Hall will be the final pairing at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday.

Schenk and Hall are tied at -10, one shot clear of Harris English who is alone in third place. Justin Suh and Emiliano Grillo are T4 at -6 and four shots adrift starting tomorrow’s play.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Schenk is the favorite to take home his first TOUR trophy at +225, with English the second choice at +250. Hall checks in at +280, with no one else closer than 20-1 to come out of nowhere and get the win.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The Golf Channel will have coverage from 1-3:00 p.m. ET, with CBS taking over from 3-6:00 p.m. ET. As per usual, PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+ will have complete coverage of all 18 holes starting with the first peg in the ground at 7:50 a.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday.