Full list of tee times for Final Round of Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge tees off Sunday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. We have a full list of tee times.

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, and a pair of surprise leaders in Adam Schenk and Harry Hall will be the final pairing at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday.

Schenk and Hall are tied at -10, one shot clear of Harris English who is alone in third place. Justin Suh and Emiliano Grillo are T4 at -6 and four shots adrift starting tomorrow’s play.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Schenk is the favorite to take home his first TOUR trophy at +225, with English the second choice at +250. Hall checks in at +280, with no one else closer than 20-1 to come out of nowhere and get the win.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The Golf Channel will have coverage from 1-3:00 p.m. ET, with CBS taking over from 3-6:00 p.m. ET. As per usual, PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+ will have complete coverage of all 18 holes starting with the first peg in the ground at 7:50 a.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Final Round Tee Times

1:50 PM Erik Compton Matthias Schwab
1:40 PM Beau Hossler Russell Knox
1:30 PM Zecheng Dou Maverick McNealy
1:20 PM Cody Gribble Cameron Champ
1:10 PM Matt NeSmith K.H. Lee
1:00 PM Nick Hardy Kurt Kitayama
12:50 PM Aaron Baddeley Vincent Norrman
12:40 PM Chez Reavie Ben Griffin
12:25 PM Patton Kizzire Alex Noren
12:15 PM Luke List Justin Lower
12:05 PM Brendon Todd Jimmy Walker
11:55 AM Stephan Jaeger Joel Dahmen
11:45 AM Carson Young Billy Horschel
11:35 AM Kramer Hickok Lee Hodges
11:25 AM Austin Smotherman Collin Morikawa
11:15 AM Robby Shelton Sepp Straka
11:00 AM Sam Stevens Scott Piercy
10:50 AM J.J. Spaun Thomas Detry
10:40 AM Luke Donald Patrick Rodgers
10:30 AM Alex Smalley Tom Hoge
10:20 AM Peter Malnati Andrew Novak
10:10 AM Min Woo Lee Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:00 AM Russell Henley Michael Kim
9:50 AM Will Gordon Rickie Fowler
9:35 AM Justin Rose Austin Eckroat
9:25 AM Akshay Bhatia Max Homa
9:15 AM Sam Burns Si Woo Kim
9:05 AM Ryan Fox Mark Hubbard
8:55 AM Scottie Scheffler Paul Haley II
8:45 AM Chad Ramey Andrew Putnam
8:35 AM Aaron Rai Ben Martin
8:26 AM Byeong Hun An Brian Harman
8:17 AM Kevin Streelman David Lipsky
8:08 AM Emiliano Grillo Viktor Hovland
7:59 AM Harris English Justin Suh
7:50 AM Adam Schenk Harry Hall

