Can Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga title? When was the last time they didn’t win the league?

With many of Europe’s top football leagues seeing their regular seasons draw to a close this weekend, the title winners of many leagues are already known heading into the final matchdays. Manchester City have won the Premier League, La Liga belongs to Barcelona, Napoli have won Serie A, and it appears likely Ligue 1 will crown Paris Saint-Germain for a record 11th time.

That means the Bundesliga has the lone title race left with some end-of-season drama, as the final day will decide whether Borussia Dortmund or Bayern Munich sits atop Germany’s top flight.

After defeating Dortmund 3-1 in last year’s Der Klassiker, the triumph marked 10 straight seasons of Bayern winning the Bundesliga title. The club’s 10-in-a-row title feat, which also came with six different managers at the helm, has never been previously achieved by any club in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

The feat snapped the previous consecutive title record held by Juventus, set between 2012 and 2020 with nine Serie A titles in that time span.

The last instance in which Bayern did not win the Bundesliga title came during the 2011-12 season when then-manager Jurgen Klopp guided Dortmund as champions of Germany. Dortmund sat atop the table with 81 points (25-6-3), with Bayern in second place with 73 points (23-4-7).

While the pressure is immense heading into a drama-filled last day of the season, the parameters for Bayern to win the title are simple.

They need to win against FC Cologne on Saturday for a mathematical chance of overtaking Dortmund, and if BVB drops points against Mainz then the title will stay in Munich for the 11th-consecutive season. A Bayern win alongside a Dortumand loss or draw is the key for Tomas Tuchel’s squad this weekend. If Dortmund win, the title will shift hands for the first time in a decade.