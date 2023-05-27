 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Coca-Cola 600

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR is in Charlotte this weekend for the longest race of the 2023 Cup Series season. The field will run the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with the race scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. Kyle Larson heads into the race as the favorite to win with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook coming off his All-Star Race win last week at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The race will be preceded the day before by qualifying. The 37-driver field will run one-lap qualifying on Saturday at 7:50 p.m. ET. Qualifying will air on FS1 and there will be a live stream at Fox Sports Live and on the Fox Sports app.

The field will be divided into two groups. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session, and then each driver in the two groups will run a single lap. The five fastest in each group will advance to the final round where those ten drivers will compete for the pole.

A year ago, Denny Hamlin claimed the pole in qualifying and went on to win the race after coming into the final stage in tenth place. He is +650 to repeat as champ and Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex, Jr. as the only active drivers with multiple wins at the Coca-Cola 600.

Coca-Cola 600 entry list

2023 Coca-Cola 600 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Josh Berry 48
32 Todd Gilliland 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Jimmie Johnson 84
37 Daniel Suarez 99

