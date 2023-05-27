NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR is in Charlotte this weekend for the longest race of the 2023 Cup Series season. The field will run the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with the race scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. Kyle Larson heads into the race as the favorite to win with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook coming off his All-Star Race win last week at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The race will be preceded the day before by qualifying. The 37-driver field will run one-lap qualifying on Saturday at 7:50 p.m. ET. Qualifying will air on FS1 and there will be a live stream at Fox Sports Live and on the Fox Sports app.

The field will be divided into two groups. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session, and then each driver in the two groups will run a single lap. The five fastest in each group will advance to the final round where those ten drivers will compete for the pole.

A year ago, Denny Hamlin claimed the pole in qualifying and went on to win the race after coming into the final stage in tenth place. He is +650 to repeat as champ and Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex, Jr. as the only active drivers with multiple wins at the Coca-Cola 600.

Coca-Cola 600 entry list