NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR is in Charlotte this weekend for the longest race of the 2023 Cup Series season. The field will run the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with the race scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. Kyle Larson heads into the race as the favorite to win with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook coming off his All-Star Race win last week at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
The race will be preceded the day before by qualifying. The 37-driver field will run one-lap qualifying on Saturday at 7:50 p.m. ET. Qualifying will air on FS1 and there will be a live stream at Fox Sports Live and on the Fox Sports app.
The field will be divided into two groups. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session, and then each driver in the two groups will run a single lap. The five fastest in each group will advance to the final round where those ten drivers will compete for the pole.
A year ago, Denny Hamlin claimed the pole in qualifying and went on to win the race after coming into the final stage in tenth place. He is +650 to repeat as champ and Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex, Jr. as the only active drivers with multiple wins at the Coca-Cola 600.
Coca-Cola 600 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|7
|8
|Kyle Busch
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|18
|Christopher Bell
|20
|19
|Harrison Burton
|21
|20
|Joey Logano
|22
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|22
|William Byron
|24
|23
|Justin Haley
|31
|24
|Michael McDowell
|34
|25
|Zane Smith
|38
|26
|Ryan Preece
|41
|27
|Noah Gragson
|42
|28
|Erik Jones
|43
|29
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|30
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|31
|Josh Berry
|48
|32
|Todd Gilliland
|51
|33
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|34
|Ty Dillon
|77
|35
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|36
|Jimmie Johnson
|84
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|99