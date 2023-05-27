 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Coca-Cola 600 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

It’s a big weekend for NASCAR as the Cup Series gets ready to run its longest race of the 2023 season. The field will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600. The race runs under the lights on Sunday, with the green flag dropping at 6 p.m. ET on Fox. The night before, qualifying will settle the starting lineup at 7:50 p.m. ET on FS1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Cup Series qualifying in Charlotte is broken up into two rounds. The field is split into two groups, with each driver running a single lap. The five fastest drivers in each group advance to the final round where the ten drivers then compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

Kyle Larson heads into qualifying as the favorite to win for a second straight weekend. He is installed at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook a week removed from his win at the annual All-Star Race. Denny Hamlin, last year’s Coca-Cola 600 pole-sitter and race winner, is +800 to repeat as champ. Martin Truex, Jr. (+1200) and Kevin Harvick (+1500) are the only active drivers with multiple wins in the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600

Date: Saturday, May 27
Time: 7:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Coca-Cola 600 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Josh Berry 48
32 Todd Gilliland 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Jimmie Johnson 84
37 Daniel Suarez 99

