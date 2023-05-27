How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Coca-Cola 600 via live online stream

It’s a big weekend for NASCAR as the Cup Series gets ready to run its longest race of the 2023 season. The field will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600. The race runs under the lights on Sunday, with the green flag dropping at 6 p.m. ET on Fox. The night before, qualifying will settle the starting lineup at 7:50 p.m. ET on FS1.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.
Cup Series qualifying in Charlotte is broken up into two rounds. The field is split into two groups, with each driver running a single lap. The five fastest drivers in each group advance to the final round where the ten drivers then compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.
Kyle Larson heads into qualifying as the favorite to win for a second straight weekend. He is installed at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook a week removed from his win at the annual All-Star Race. Denny Hamlin, last year’s Coca-Cola 600 pole-sitter and race winner, is +800 to repeat as champ. Martin Truex, Jr. (+1200) and Kevin Harvick (+1500) are the only active drivers with multiple wins in the race.
How to watch qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600
Date: Saturday, May 27
Time: 7:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App
Entry list
2023 Coca-Cola 600 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|7
|8
|Kyle Busch
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|18
|Christopher Bell
|20
|19
|Harrison Burton
|21
|20
|Joey Logano
|22
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|22
|William Byron
|24
|23
|Justin Haley
|31
|24
|Michael McDowell
|34
|25
|Zane Smith
|38
|26
|Ryan Preece
|41
|27
|Noah Gragson
|42
|28
|Erik Jones
|43
|29
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|30
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|31
|Josh Berry
|48
|32
|Todd Gilliland
|51
|33
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|34
|Ty Dillon
|77
|35
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|36
|Jimmie Johnson
|84
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|99