How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Coca-Cola 600 via live online stream

It’s a big weekend for NASCAR as the Cup Series gets ready to run its longest race of the 2023 season. The field will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600. The race runs under the lights on Sunday, with the green flag dropping at 6 p.m. ET on Fox. The night before, qualifying will settle the starting lineup at 7:50 p.m. ET on FS1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Cup Series qualifying in Charlotte is broken up into two rounds. The field is split into two groups, with each driver running a single lap. The five fastest drivers in each group advance to the final round where the ten drivers then compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

Kyle Larson heads into qualifying as the favorite to win for a second straight weekend. He is installed at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook a week removed from his win at the annual All-Star Race. Denny Hamlin, last year’s Coca-Cola 600 pole-sitter and race winner, is +800 to repeat as champ. Martin Truex, Jr. (+1200) and Kevin Harvick (+1500) are the only active drivers with multiple wins in the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600

Date: Saturday, May 27

Time: 7:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list