NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Coca-Cola 600 race

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying is back this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 37-driver field will be competing on Saturday evening for pole position in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. A year ago, Denny Hamlin claimed the pole and went on to win the race.

The biggest question heading into qualifying is the weather. Rain is in Saturday’s forecast, with showers expected during the day and into the evening. It’s only looking like “a couple showers” in the evening, but that will be something to track for any potential delay.

If qualifying happens, we’ll provide live updates during the event until the starting lineup is settled. Qualifying will see the field split in half with each driver getting one lap to run their fastest time. The five fastest in each group advance to the final round to determine the pole-sitter and the rest of the top ten. If qualifying is rained out, a performance-metric formula will be used to determine Sunday’s starting lineup.

Kyle Larson is a +550 favorite to win on Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook. William Byron is second with +700 odds, and Chase Elliott and defending race winner Denny Hamlin are third at +800.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.