NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Coca-Cola 600 race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of cars on track during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 30, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying is back this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 37-driver field will be competing on Saturday evening for pole position in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. A year ago, Denny Hamlin claimed the pole and went on to win the race.

The biggest question heading into qualifying is the weather. Rain is in Saturday’s forecast, with showers expected during the day and into the evening. It’s only looking like “a couple showers” in the evening, but that will be something to track for any potential delay.

If qualifying happens, we’ll provide live updates during the event until the starting lineup is settled. Qualifying will see the field split in half with each driver getting one lap to run their fastest time. The five fastest in each group advance to the final round to determine the pole-sitter and the rest of the top ten. If qualifying is rained out, a performance-metric formula will be used to determine Sunday’s starting lineup.

Kyle Larson is a +550 favorite to win on Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook. William Byron is second with +700 odds, and Chase Elliott and defending race winner Denny Hamlin are third at +800.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Coca-Cola 600 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Josh Berry 48
32 Todd Gilliland 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Jimmie Johnson 84
37 Daniel Suarez 99

