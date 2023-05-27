How to watch Novak Djokovic in the first round of the 2023 French Open on TV, via live stream

As spring begins to turn to summer, that typically means it is time to play in clay. This year, the 127th edition of the French Open will be underway, and the action at Paris’ Stade Roland-Garros should be electric. As always, many fans and bettors will have their collective eyes on the 3-seed Novak Djokovic.

Having won the French Open twice prior (2016 and 2021), Djokovic is the sort of athlete that is never a longshot to win on any surface. With the tournament beginning this weekend, Djokovic has drawn a fellow countryman in No. 114 Aleksandar Kovacevic for the Round of 128—the Serbian pair are scheduled to clash on Sunday (May 28) at 5 a.m. ET.

The Tennis Channel will air the entire French Open, including the Joker’s opening tilt against Kovacevic. In terms of online streaming, you can catch all the clay action with a Fubo subscription—there are free trial options available.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Djokovic is a gargantuan -8000 favorite to defeat Kovacevic (15/1 ML) in the opening round of this year’s French Open. With 14-time winner Rafa Nadal out of the tournament while he recovers from a hip injury, Djokovic is priced at +250 to win the 2023 French Open.