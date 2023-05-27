How to watch Coco Gauff in the first round of the 2023 French Open on TV, via live stream

As spring begins to turn to summer, that typically means it is time to play in clay. This year, the 127th edition of the French Open will be underway, and the action at Paris’ Stade Roland-Garros should be electric. As always, many fans and bettors will have their eyes on 6-seed Coco Gauff.

The Tennis Channel will air the entire French Open, including the Gauff’s opening tilt against Rebeka Masarova on Sunday (May 28) at 4 a.m. ET. In terms of online streaming, you can catch all the clay action with a Fubo subscription—there are free trial options available.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Gauff is a -450 favorite to defeat Masarova (+330 ML) in the opening round of this year’s French Open. In the futures market, Cori Gauff is priced at +3500 to win the 2023 French Open.

Worth mentioning, this will be Gauff’s fourth appearance in the French Open. Her best finish at the event came last year (2022) when she earned runner-up honors, losing Iga Swiatek in the championship.