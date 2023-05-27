How much are Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan getting paid for IBF featherweight title bout

The IBF featherweight title is on the line as Luis Alberto Lopez and Michael Conlan are scheduled for 12 rounds this coming Saturday, May 27 at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The featherweight fight will be streamed on ESPN+. The main card is scheduled to be starting at 2 p.m. ET. Lopez and Conlan will make their way to the ring sometime after 4 p.m. depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs) is a highly skilled fighter, fresh off a majority decision win over Josh Warrington in which he won the IBF featherweight title. Entering that fight, Lopez had won three straight fights by knockout. The 29-year-old competitor from Mexico is not afraid of the moment and is ready for war on a big stage.

We don’t have official numbers, but SportsPayouts is projecting Lopez is due an estimated $500k for the featherweight showdown. When the fight wraps up officially, it is unknown how much percentage of PPV sales he will receive.

On the opposite side of the ring, Conlan (18-1, 9 KOs) is ready to compete in front of his hometown of Ireland. In his last bout, he defeated Karim Guerfi by way of a first-round TKO. Per SportsPayouts, he is due an estimated $300k. After a tough TKO loss at the hands of Leigh Woods just last March, Conlan has quickly rebounded winning back-to-back fights and now has an opportunity to capture the IBF featherweight crown.

Conlan comes into the bout as a slim -125 favorite while Lopez is a +100 underdog, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The favored fight outcome is Conlan to win by decision at +140. A Lopez to win by decision is +250, while Conlan by knockout carries odds of +500, and a Lopez win by knockout is +320. A draw sits at +1400.