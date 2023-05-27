Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan fight time, live stream, more for IBF featherweight title bout

On Saturday (May 27), the IBF featherweight world title will be on the line as champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (27-2, 15 KO) takes on challenger Michael “Mick” Conlan (18-1, 9 KO). Although Lopez is the champ, he will travel overseas to Conlan’s homeland of Northern Ireland where the two will share the squared circle at SSE Arena Belfast. But who will be broadcasting Saturday’s nine-fight event?

How to watch Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan

With the preliminary card slated to begin at 2 p.m. ET, the Main event ringwalks between Lopez and Conlan are scheduled tentatively for 5 p.m. ET.

For those in the United States, the entire Lopez-Conlan event can be viewed on ESPN+ with an existing subscription. In the U.K., BT Sport will be the broadcaster.

Fighter history

Featherweight champion Lopez is a 29-year-old boxer from Mexicali, Baja California with nearly eight years in the fight game. At the moment, Lopez is on a double-digit win streak, winning each of his past 10 fights. We mention his upcoming bout with Conlan being across the pond, but that should be no issue for Lopez; he earned his IBF title belt after a MD victory in Leeds over Josh Warrington in his most recent outing. Worth mentioning, Lopez has never been knocked out in his professional career.

Conlan is the latest fighting sensation to come out of Northern Ireland. Good friends with Conor McGregor, local boy Conlan will be fighting in front of his hometown in Belfast as he attempts to take the belts from Lopez. Conlan has much less pro experience compared to Lopez, but Conlan is an Olympic Bronze medalist (London 2012). The tale of the tape favors the Irishman—Conlan stands at 5’8 with a reach of 69 inches, which is four inches taller and over two inches longer than Lopez. Conlan’s last match also took place at SSE Arena, where he scored a first-round stoppage victory over Karim Guerfi.

Fight odds

At DraftKings Sportsbook, current champion Luis Alberto Lopez is a short underdog, priced at even money to defeat challenger Mick Conlan (-125 ML). The round total has been set at 10.5 with the over price juiced to -340 (under +230). In the “Winning Method” market, “Lopez by Decision or Technical Decision +250” yields the shortest odds, while “Conlan by KO/TKO/DQ +500” reflects the longest. At outright Draw is priced at 14/1.

Full card for Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan