Full undercard for Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan IBF featherweight title fight

This Saturday (May 27), the IBF world featherweight title will be on the line as challenger Michael Conlan (18-1, 9 KO) straps up with champion Luis Alberto Lopez (27-2, 15 KO). Despite being the champ, the Mexican-born Lopez will travel to Conlan’s homeland of Northern Ireland where the two will rumble at SSE Arena Belfast. Saturday’s nine-bout fight card will be available for viewing on ESPN+.

Lopez aka “El Venado” (or “The Deer”) is a 29-year-old fighter from Mexicali, Mexico with nearly eight years of professional boxing experience. Currently, Lopez is on a 10-fight win streak, having not taken an “L” in over four years. We mention his upcoming bout with Conlan being across the pond, but that should be no issue for Lopez—the champ from Baja California earned his IBF title belt after an MD victory in Leeds over Josh Warrington in his most recent action.

Conlan — at 31 years of age — is one of the latest fighting sensations to come out of Northern Ireland. With Conor McGregor as his confidant, Conlan will be fighting in front of his hometown crowd as he attempts to lift the belt off Lopez. Conlan has much less professional experience (despite winning bronze at the 2012 London Olympics) compared to Lopez, but the tale of the tape favors the Irishman—Conlan stands at 5’8 with a reach of 69 inches, which is four inches taller and over two inches longer than Lopez. Conlan’s last match also took place at SSE Arena, where he scored an opening-round TKO win over Karim Guerfi.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, current champion Luis Alberto Lopez is a short underdog, priced at even-money to defeat challenger Mick Conlan (-125 ML). The round total has been set at 10.5 with the over price juiced to -340 (under +230). In the “Winning Method” market, “Lopez by Decision or Technical Decision +250” yields the shortest odds, while “Conlan by KO/TKO/DQ +500” reflects the longest. At outright Draw is priced at 14/1.

Prior to the Main event featherweight title bout of Lopez-Conlan, we will see eight fights. Here is the entire card for Saturday, May 27 at SSE Arena Belfast (ESPN+).

Full Card for Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan