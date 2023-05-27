Full undercard for Lawrence Okolie vs. Chris Billam-Smith WBO cruiserweight title fight

Lawrence Okolie (19-0, 14 KOs) will put his undefeated record and WBO Cruiserweight title on the line Saturday, May 27 against top contender Chris Billam-Smith (17-1, 12 KOs). The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds and will take place at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England. Okolie will be making the fourth defense of his title. The full card begins at 2 p.m. ET with the main event expected to begin around 5 p.m. ET. As of Wednesday, there is no U.S. broadcast carrier for this card. Sky Sports will be handling the broadcast in the United Kingdom.

Okolie is a -390 favorite in the fight at DraftKings Sportsbook while Billam-Smith is a +280 underdog.

Full Card for Lawrence Okolie vs. Chris Billam-Smith