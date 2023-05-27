Lawrence Okolie vs. Chris Billam-Smith fight time, live stream, more for WBO cruiserweight title bout

Lawrence Okolie (19-0, 14 KOs) will put his undefeated record and WBO Cruiserweight title on the line Saturday, May 27 against top contender Chris Billam-Smith (17-1, 12 KOs). The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds and will take place at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England. Okolie will be making the fourth defense of his title. The full card begins at 2 p.m. ET with the main event expected to begin around 5 p.m. ET. Sky Sports will be handling the broadcast in the United Kingdom. There is no U.S. broadcast currently.

How to watch Lawrence Okolie vs. Chris Billam-Smith

The card begins at 2 p.m. ET with the ring walks for the main event expected around 5 p.m. ET. Sky Sports streaming service Sky Go will be handling the streaming. There is no U.S. streamer at this time.

Fighter history

Okolie, 30, is making the fourth defense of his title after winning it with a technical knockout of Krztstif Glowacki on March 20, 2021, in London. Since then Okolie has had successful defenses against Dilan Prasovic (third-round knockout), Michal Cieslak (unanimous decision) and David Light (unanimous decision). His win against Light was on March 25, making this a short two-month turnaround in between fights.

Billam-Smith, 32, is making his first attempt at fighting for a major championship He has held the European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles in the past but vacated them a year ago. Billam-Smith’s only loss came early in his career by split decision with Richard Riakporhe. His most recent fight was a fifth-round knockout victory over Armend Xhoxhaj on December 17, 2022.

Fight odds

Okolie is a -390 favorite in the fight at DraftKings Sportsbook while Billam-Smith is a +280 underdog.

Full card for Lawrence Okolie vs. Chris Billam-Smith