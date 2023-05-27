Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Yankees on Saturday, May 27

The San Diego Padres take on the New York Yankees in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, May 27. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. Luis Severino (0-0, 1.93 ERA) will pitch for New York, while Michael Wacha (5-1, 3.58 ERA) will take the mound for San Diego.

The Yankees are -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Padres come in at +130. The total is set at 8.5.

Padres-Yankees picks: Saturday, May 27

Injury report

Padres

Day to day: SS Ha-Seong Kim (knee)

Out: RP Nabil Crismatt (hip), SP Seth Lugo (calf), C Luis Campusano (thumb), RP Drew Pomeranz (elbow)

Yankees

Out: 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), SP Carlos Rodon (back/elbow), C Jose Trevino (hamstring), RP Ian Hamilton (groin), RP Tommy Kahnle (biceps)

Starting pitchers

Luis Severino vs. Michael Wacha

Severino has pitched just a single game this year, starting against the Reds last weekend. He lasted 4.2 frames and allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out five batters.

Wacha has been having a fantastic month. He has allowed just one earned run over four starts, and each of those four starts saw him go six or more innings. Over 25 innings pitched in May, he has allowed one run, walked seven batters, and struck out 22.

Over/Under pick

Last night’s total was six in a 5-1 Padres victory, and with two experienced pitchers on the mound who should be able to keep opposing runs on the lower side, I think we can go ahead and look for this trend to continue.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

San Diego won last night’s game, and with Wacha on the mound, it’s hard to bet against the Padres today. He has pitched well against the Yankees in his career, and after the way he’s looked this May, I don’t see the Padres falling today despite coming in as the underdogs. If they can get some run support going against Severino, who is still adjusting off the IL, it’s Padres all the way.

Pick: Padres