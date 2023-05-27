Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Twins on Saturday, May 27

The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Minnesota Twins in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, May 27. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET from Target Field. Chris Bassitt (5-3, 3.03 ERA) will pitch for Toronto, and Pablo Lopez (2-3, 3.90 ERA) will take the mound for Minnesota.

The Twins are -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Blue Jays come in at -105. The run total is set at 8.

Blue Jays-Twins picks: Saturday, May 27

Injury report

Blue Jays

Out: C Danny Jensen (groin), SS Santiago Espinal (hamstring), RP Zach Pop (hamstring), RP Mitch White (elbow), SP Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow), RP Chad Green (elbow)

Twins

Out: OF Trevor Larnach (illness), 2B Jorge Polanco (hamstring), SS Nick Gordon (leg), OF Max Kepler (hamstring), RP Caleb Thielbar (oblique), SP Tyler Mahle (elbow), SP Kenta Maeda (triceps), OF Gilberto Celestino (thumb), SS Royce Lewis (knee), SP Chris Paddack (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Chris Bassitt vs. Pablo Lopez

Bassitt saw his recent strong run end after allowing six runs (two earned) to the Rays in his latest outing. Before that, he’d pitched 23 scoreless innings. He struck out four and walked one in his most recent appearance.

Lopez has been fairly inconsistent, allowing five or more runs in three of his 10 starts. He’s been able to keep teams around two runs, but has not had a runless outing since March, and has been pulled around four innings several times. However, he can usually last closer to six or seven frames.

Over/Under pick

The total of last night’s game was four, and with two pitchers who have put up strong performances this year, I think we can bet on that trend to continue. Both teams sit in the top half of MLB in runs per game, but in the bottom half of the league in runs per game in their last three games. I’ll go with the under again here.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays finally snapped out of their slump to get a win last night, but it’s hard to say whether they’ll be able to continue that momentum. They’ve floundered in recent weeks after a strong start to the season, both offensively and defensively. While the Jays grabbed the win in the opener, Lopez has his moments for the Twins, and I think Minnesota will get game two at home.

Pick: Twins