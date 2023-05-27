Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Orioles on Saturday, May 27

The Texas Rangers take on the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, May 27. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from Camden Yards. Andrew Heaney (3-3, 4.13 ERA) will take the mound for the Rangers looking to build on his strong play, while Dean Kremer (5-1, 4.61 ERA) goes for the Orioles.

Baltimore is a -120 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas coming in at +100. The total is set at 9.

Rangers-Orioles picks: Saturday, May 27

Injury report

Rangers

Day to day: INF Ezequiel Duran (back)

Out: C Mitch Garver (knee), OF Travis Jankowski (hamstring), SP Jacob deGrom (elbow)

Orioles

Out: RP Dillon Tate (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Andrew Heaney vs. Dean Kremer

Heaney had a tough start to May but has bounced back with two straight six-inning starts that saw him allow just a single earned run. He struck out 14 and walked four in that span. Heaney opened his season against Baltimore back in early April and struggled, allowing seven earned runs in just 2.2 innings.

Kremer has had a solid May, allowing five earned runs in 25 innings this month. He struck out 18 in the same timeframe. Kremer has not yet pitched against the Rangers this season.

Over/Under pick

These two teams rank in the top six in runs per game in MLB, and Heaney let up plenty to Baltimore the last time he met the O’s lineup. The Rangers put up 12 runs in last night’s game, and I think we can continue betting on some high-scoring matchups here.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Rangers lit up the Orioles in a 12-2 final last night. These two teams have the second- and third-best winning percentages in MLB right now, which should make for an exciting series. With Heaney’s previous issues against Baltimore in mind, though, I think that the Orioles will be able to take the second game, even with run support from the top-scoring Texas offense.

Pick: Orioles