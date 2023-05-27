Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Rays on Saturday, May 27

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, May 27. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field. Clayton Kershaw (6-4, 2.98 ERA) will pitch for the Dodgers, while Tyler Glasnow (0-0. 0.00 ERA) will take the mound for Tampa in his season debut after he suffered an oblique injury in the spring.

The Rays are -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and L.A. comes in at -105. The total is set at 8.

Dodgers-Rays picks: Saturday, May 27

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: RP Tyler Cyr (shoulder), SP Julio Urias (hamstring), SP Dustin May (elbow), SP Michael Grove (groin), SP Ryan Pepiot (oblique), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), 2B Gavin Lux (knee), RP Daniel Hudson (knee), RP Blake Treinen (shoulder), SP Walker Buehler (elbow), RP JP Feyereisen (shoulder), RP Alex Reyes (shoulder)

Rays

Out: RP Zack Littell (shoulder), SP Drew Rasmussen (forearm), RP Garrett Cleavinger (knee), RP Jeffrey Springs (elbow), SP Tyler Glasnow (oblique), RP Shawn Armstrong (neck), SP Shane Baz (elbow), RP Andrew Kittredge (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Clayton Kershaw vs. Tyler Glasnow

Kershaw has struggled in his last few outings, letting up four earned runs in 3.2 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals and two in four innings against the Minnesota Twins before getting pulled. He has let up 11 runs in 19.1 innings in May.

Glasnow will take the mound for the first time since last year’s Wild Card series against the Cleveland Guardians. The righty has a checkered injury history, including Tommy John surgery back in 2021, but he’s been dominant when healthy as evidenced by a 2.75 ERA and 12.7 K/9 since 2019.

Over/Under pick

The total of last night’s game was 11, and with these high-scoring offenses going up against a pitcher who has been struggling and a pitcher making his first start of the season, I think we can continue betting on that trend.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

I’m finding it near-impossible to bet against the Rays these days. They beat the Dodgers 9-3 last night, despite dealing with injuries throughout their starting lineup, and continue to thrive on offense. With Kershaw’s issues on the mound as of late, I think Tampa Bay is going to take the opportunity in front of them and seize it.

Pick: Rays