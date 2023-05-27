 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, May 27

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Saturday, May 27.

By Chris Landers
Starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 21, 2023 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Aces are certainly wild on Saturday, with one of the strongest pitching slates of the entire season — from Shohei Ohtani to Clayton Kershaw to Luis Castillo to the long-awaited return of Tyler Glasnow. There’s even a robust middle class, too, with just six arms landing in the do-not-start section of our daily starting pitching rankings for fantasy baseball. That means plenty of chances to find value both in DFS lineups and on the waiver wire, and we’re here to help you navigate it all. Let’s break it down.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, May 27

Pitchers to stream

Tanner Bibee, Cleveland Guardians — Make it back-to-back quality starts for the top prospect, as he’s immediately settled into the Majors. The St. Louis Cardinals offense has some thump to it now after a slow start, but if Bibee has his full repertoire working, he can absolutely navigate five or six innings — his slider and changeup have baffled hitters so far and give him options against both lefties and righties to pair with that 95-mph heater.

Jack Flaherty, St. Louis Cardinals — I fully understand if you aren’t comfortable taking the leap after Flaherty struggled again last time out, but that was against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he gets a much friendlier matchup in Cleveland this time around. If he has his same fastball velocity that he did when he struck out 10 Milwaukee Brewers earlier this month, he could cruise and offers massive upside.

Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers — Lorenzen hit a bit of speed bump against the Kansas City Royals last time out, but he’s still allowed just seven runs across 25.2 innings in four starts this month. Don’t expect a ton of strikeouts, but the righty has been working deep into games consistently, and he could produce a quality start against a Chicago White Sox lineup that’s still very beatable in pitcher-friendly Comerica Park.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, May 27.

Starting pitcher rankings 5/27

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Shohei Ohtani vs. Marlins
2 Framber Valdez @ Athletics
3 Luis Castillo vs. Pirates
4 Clayton Kershaw @ Rays
5 Corbin Burnes vs. Giants
6 Logan Webb @ Brewers
7 Charlie Morton vs. Phillies
8 Zack Wheeler @ Braves
9 Chris Bassitt @ Twins
10 Pablo Lopez vs. Blue Jays
11 Justin Verlander @ Rockies
Strong plays
12 Luis Severino vs. Padres
13 Josiah Gray @ Royals
14 Tanner Bibee vs. Cardinals
15 Tyler Glasnow vs. Dodgers
Questionable
16 Andrew Heaney @ Orioles
17 Jack Flaherty @ Guardians
18 Michael Lorenzen vs. White Sox
19 Michael Wacha @ Yankees
20 Edward Cabrera @ Angels
21 Garrett Whitlock @ Diamondbacks
22 Jameson Taillon vs. Reds
23 Brandon Williamson @ Cubs
24 Dean Kremer vs. Rangers
Don't do it
25 Brady Singer vs. Nationals
26 Roansy Contreras @ Mariners
27 Jesse Scholtens @ Tigers
28 Zach Davies vs. Red Sox
29 Chase Anderson vs. Mets
30 Hogan Harris vs. Astros

