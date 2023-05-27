MLB injury report for Saturday, May 27

Intro

MLB injury report: Saturday, May 27

Willy Adames (concussion), Milwaukee Brewers — A really, really scary moment in Milwaukee, as a Brian Anderson foul ball struck Adames — one of the team’s best players and its emotional leader — in the head while he was sitting in the Brewers dugout.

Friday's Giants vs. Brewers game halted for a while when a foul ball from Milwaukee's Brian Anderson hits Willy Adames in the Milwaukee dugout. pic.twitter.com/a6XTUyPxep — The Comeback (@thecomeback) May 27, 2023

After a lengthy delay, Adames was able to walk up the tunnel to the clubhouse. Hewas taken to a local hospital, where the news was about as good as could be expected given the circumstances: The shortstop was responsive the entire time, didn’t suffer any fractures and is expected to be released in the morning. He’s already been placed on the IL with a concussion, and there won’t be any sort of timetable for his return to action until doctors see how he responds in the coming days.

Danny Jansen (groin), Toronto Blue Jays — The writing was on the wall here, and on Friday it became official: Jansen has been put on the 10-day IL with a groin strain. There’s not yet a firm timetable for the catcher’s return, but he’s been totally shut down for the time being.

Blue Jays are considering Danny Jansen week-to-week with a moderate left groin strain. No baseball activity for him at the moment — just treatment.



Alejandro Kirk will handle majority of Jays catching duty going forward — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 26, 2023

The Jays have to hope that Kirk will regain his All-Star form from a year ago, as he’s slugging just .333 so far this season. Jansen had supplanted him as the primary starter behind the plate in recent weeks, with a .286/.318/.595 slash line and three homers over his last 11 games.

Thairo Estrada (wrist), San Francisco Giants — Estrada was held out of Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers with soreness in his left wrist. It’s unclear how long it’s been bothering him — he’d been slashing just .222/.222/.333 over the past week and had fallen off considerably from his scorching start — but manager Gabe Kapler mentioned that he hoped to be available to pinch hit off the bench. He seems to be truly day to day for the time being.

Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring)/Josh Donaldson (hamstring), New York Yankees — Another day, another Giancarlo sighting:

Giancarlo Stanton taking some on-field batting practice off the machine: pic.twitter.com/oVkseRL8Q0 — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 26, 2023

Stanton’s follow-up tests on his injured hamstring have all been positive, and Aaron Boone told reporters the slugger could head out on a rehab assignment at Triple-A as early as this coming Tuesday — and that he could even be back in time for New York’s marquee series against the Los Angeles Dodgers next weekend.

Donaldson, meanwhile, is already at Triple-A, having played five games over the past week, and Boone said that the third baseman could return as early as the team’s series against the Seattle Mariners early next week. Whether Yankees fans see that as a good thing or a bad thing remains to be seen.

Michael Brantley (shoulder), Houston Astros — We have our first update since Brantley was sent back away from the team due to renewed inflammation in his surgically-repaired shoulder. It’s not a huge one — the outfielder has resumed swinging a bat but hasn’t actually hit yet — but at least it’s something. Dusty Baker said Brantley currently feels no pain, so if everything checks out he could start hitting off a tee in the next few days.

Adam Duvall (wrist), Boston Red Sox — Big news for a struggling Boston offense, as Duvall is set to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester. The outfielder has been out since April after fracturing his wrist while sliding to catch a fly ball, and the Red Sox have certainly felt his absence — he was in the midst of what seemed to be the start of a breakout year, slashing a ridiculous .455/.514/1.030 over his first eight games. Duvall has reportedly set June 9 — the start of the team’s next series against the Yankees — as a return date, and that seems eminently reasonable at this point.

Kenta Maeda (triceps), Minnesota Twins — Also heading out on a rehab assignment: Maeda, who threw a couple of bullpens over the past few days and is reportedly feeling no ill effects from the triceps strain that hampered him earlier in the season. The righty struggled badly before landing on the IL in April, with a 9.00 ERA in his first four starts and diminished velocity on his fastball. He’s being built back up to a starter’s workload, but it’s unclear whether there will be a rotation spot for him when he’s ready to return.

AJ Puk (elbow)/Trevor Rogers (biceps), Miami Marlins — A couple pieces of good news for a beleaguered Marlins pitching staff. Puk threw 20 pitches in a bullpen on Friday, his first since landing on the IL with a nerve issue in his throwing elbow, it appears everything went well. This is a notoriously amorphous injury, so everything is still fluid, but it’s possible the lefty is back closing games for Miami in early or mid-June.

Rogers, meanwhile, is set to begin a stint with Single-A Jupiter next week. The lefty had just started to look like his old All-Star self before landing on the injured list, with two runs allowed in nine innings with 10 strikeouts over his last two appearances before a biceps strain derailed him. He’ll likely need at least a couple rehab starts to build his strength back up, but barring setbacks he should return before the end of June.

Jesus Sanchez (hamstring)/Avisail Garcia (back), Miami Marlins — From two Miami pitchers to two Miami outfielders. Sanchez too is set to begin a rehab assignment this weekend, and it seems like he’s over the hamstring strain that knocked him out earlier this month.

Just spoke to Jesus Sánchez and he told me that he is good to go and feels great.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/6cDP0zl6EI — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) May 26, 2023

Long a tantalizing talent, Sanchez seemed to be finally putting it all together this year, with a .290/.364/.551 line including three homers and three steals. He could be interesting ad for those in deeper leagues due to how rare a size/speed combo he truly is.

Of course, Sanchez could just as easily find himself fighting for playing time in a crowded Marlins outfield. With Bryan de la Cruz already crushing the ball, the team is also sending Avisail Garcia to start a rehab assignment at Triple-A as the veteran looks to work his way back from a tight back. The 31-year-old had just a .577 OPS before landing on the shelf.

Wil Myers (kidney stones), Cincinnati Reds — After missing the past couple of games, Myers has now been put on the 10-day IL for a very unpleasant reason: The outfielder has been suffering from kidney stones. It’s unclear how long the former top prospect might be out, although he’d started to lose playing time anyway after putting up a putrid .189/.257/.283 line over his first 37 games in Cincy. Stuart Fairchild figures to see lots more time in his absence.

Dillon Tate (elbow)/John Means (Tommy John) — A bummer of a setback for an O’s team that’s in desperate need of starting pitching if it wants to really contend in the AL this year:

John Means probably won’t return in July. Strained muscle in upper back. Not shoulder. It’s muscular. But it’s a setback #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) May 26, 2023

Means has been rehabbing from Tommy John surgery he suffered early last year, and while it appeared like he was on track for a return around the All-Star break, this back strain will set him back awhile. The lefty has been rock-solid in his Orioles career, with a 3.72 ERA through 2019 to 2022, and at this point the O’s have to just hope that he’ll be able to return and provide some stability to their rotation at some point this summer.

And he wasn’t the only one to suffer a setback in their rehab routine.

Dillon Tate suffered an elbow stress reaction during his rehab assignment that just concluded. He'll remain on IL and will eventually go out for more rehab, per #Orioles GM Mike Elias — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) May 26, 2023

The phrase “elbow stress reaction” is never a good sign, although it’s unclear for how just long Tate is expected to be shut down. If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that Baltimore has cobbled together one of the best bullpens in baseball even without Tate as a late-innings option.