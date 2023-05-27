Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, May 27

Rise and shine, DFS players: It’s an early start on a matinee-filled Saturday, with the main slate over at DraftKings featuring 10 games starting at 1:05 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from and not a lot of time to decide, here are three teams we recommend stacking in your lineups today.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, May 27

Kyle Tucker ($5,400)

Jose Altuve ($5,300)

Alex Bregman ($4,800)

Mauricio Dubon ($3,600)

Houston has a dream matchup this afternoon, going up against A’s rookie lefty Hogan Harris — who gave up six runs on one hit and a whopping five walks while recording just one out in his MLB debut back in April. Those command struggles have dogged Harris at every level of the Minors, and he should be in for a long day against an Astros lineup that ranks in the top 10 in baseball in walk rate against left-handed pitchers.

Kyle Tucker has never shown much of a platoon split and has finally started heating up lately, with an .861 OPS over his last 10, while basically all of Houston righties are strong plays today. Altuve and Bregman both posted multi-hit games in a win on Friday night, while Dubon (.858 OPS against righties this year, .863 over his last 10 games) offers upside and salary relief.

Cedric Mullins ($5,300)

Anthony Santander ($4,600)

Ryan Mountcastle ($4,500)

Austin Hays ($3,800)

Rangers starter Andrew Heaney has been on a roll recently, but the lefty has long been among the most mercurial starters in baseball, capable of looking great one outing and blowing up the next — and I’m betting on the latter on Saturday against an O’s lineup that has the eighth-highest OPS in baseball against left-handed pitching. (Baltimore also roughed Heaney up to the tune of seven runs on seven hits in just 2.2 innings.)

Santander (.846 OPS over his last 10), Mountcastle (three homers over his last 10) and Hays (.925 over his last 10) will all enjoy the platoon advantage this afternoon, while Mullins homered off Heaney in that previous meeting in April.

Lane Thomas ($4,200)

Luis Garcia ($3,800)

Jeimer Candelario ($3,400)

Corey Dickerson ($2,200)

Singer has been a mess all year, with a 7.48 ERA on the season — and a .299/.387/.561 slash line allowed to left-handed batters in particular. The Nats have been swinging the bat well of late, putting up 12 runs in a win on Friday night, including a six-hit game for Garcia. He, Candelario (1.180 OPS over his last 10) and Dickerson (.969) all hit righties far better than lefties and should feast with the platoon advantage today, while Thomas homered last night and his recent hot streak has him safely secured in the leadoff spot on a daily basis.