What time does Night of Champions 2023 start?

The WWE will head back to Saudi Arabia this weekend with Night of Champions coming live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, SA, on Saturday, May 27.

The main show will begin at 1 p.m. ET. and will stream live on Peacock. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads. Six matches are currently on tap for the premium live event.

The main event of the show will feature Seth Rollins facing AJ Styles for the new World Heavyweight Championship. Triple H introduced the new world title belt last month out of necessity considering that undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns doesn’t defend his belts very often. He announced a tournament for the new title to be held with the finals taking place at NOC. Rollins was able to emerge from the Raw side of the bracket while Styles was able to do the same on the Smackdown side. Expect this match to begin no later than 3:30 p.m. ET.

Full list of matches*

World Heavyweight Championship - AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn (c) vs. Roman Reigns/Solo Sikoa

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

*Card subject to change