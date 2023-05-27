Best player prop specials to consider for Celtics vs. Heat Game 6

History could be in the making for both sides as the Boston Celtics forced a Game 6 against the Miami Heat, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 27. The Eastern Conference Finals matchup will be broadcast on TNT, as the Celtics look to extend their season for another game, while the Heat holds a 3-2 lead over the Boston.

Let’s run through some of the best player prop specials to consider for Saturday’s matchup. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum 70+ combined points (+330)

Butler is averaging 24.2 points per game this series while Tatum is scoring at a clip of 26.4 ppg, though they’ve each logged scoring performances of 30+ points in this series. With the stakes at an absolute peak for both teams, it doesn’t feel far-fetched that both could score at least 35 points on Saturday night. When they last faced off in Miami, Butler and Tatum combined for 62 points together.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown 7+ combined 3s Made (+220)

Tatum and Brown have averaged 2 and 1.2 made threes per game so far this series, but that only means we’ve yet to see the one game where the Celtics’ backcourt tandem goes off simultaneously. An encouraging sign is that Brown is coming off a 3-5 performance from deep in Game 5, potentially hinting that he’s found his shot from deep.

Meanwhile, Tatum is coming off a rough 1-6 shooting performance from beyond the arc, and the odds of him putting together back-to-back pedestrian performances from three seem unfeasible.