Best Same Game Parlays to consider for Celtics vs. Heat Game 6

Game 6 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 27. For the second straight game, the Celtics managed to avoid elimination with their sights set on making history as the first team to come back from a 3-0 deficit in a series. The Heat will look to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals with a 3-2 lead.

Same Game Parlays are a great way for bettors to combine outcomes within the same contest for stronger odds and bigger payouts. Here are our favorite Same Game Parlays for Game 6 between the Celtics and the Heat, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SGP 1 (+295)

Legs: Celtics moneyline, Jayson Tatum 30+ points, Jaylen Brown 20+ points

The momentum appears to be shifting in the Celtics’ favor and if that’s the case, we’re rolling with them with this same game parlay. Whether it’s a blowout or a tightly contested affair, Boston should feel confident after already picking up a must-win game on the road back in Game 4. Additionally, Brown finally caught fire from deep last game (3-5) and Tatum should be equipped to bounce back following a relatively quiet 21-point showing in Game 5.

SGP 2 (+1000)

Legs: Celtics moneyline, Jimmy Butler 50+ points + rebounds + assists, Jayson Tatum 50+ points + rebounds + assists

The Celtics could extend the series and force a Game 7, but not without Jimmy Butler throwing everything he’s got at Boston. Butler is averaging 26.4 ppg, 9.8 rpg, and 5.8 apg this series while Tatum is averaging 24.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, and 5.8 apg respectively. If we get a classic head-to-head contest between both stars, then this same game parlay feels like a given for Game 6.

SGP 3 (+3500)

Legs: Jimmy Butler 30+ points, Jimmy Butler 10+ assists, Bam Adebayo 12+ rebounds

Expect the Heat to bounce back and put together a better effort Saturday following a blowout loss in Game 5. Butler had a 35-point performance in Game 1 and could easily surpass the 30-point mark once more. If the Celtics opt to double or blitz him at a moment’s notice, logging double-digit assists could be feasible with the Heat’s role players getting a much-needed boost at home.

Adebayo averaged 12.7 boards per game in the first two games of this series when Miami went up 2-0 and if he can channel that same aggression on the glass, a monster rebounding performance could be in the cards.