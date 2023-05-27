Best DFS lineup strategy for Celtics vs. Heat NBA Showdown in Game 6 Saturday

Game 6 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will take place tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET from the Kaseya Center in Miami. After going down 3-0, the Celtics have taken the last two games to climb back into this series. Up 3-2 in the series, the Heat will once again try to close things out tonight and advance to the NBA Finals to face the Denver Nuggets.

Here we’ll take a look at one potential DFS strategy for Showdown contests on DraftKings involving this matchup with Captain’s picks, flex plays and fades.

Captain’s Picks

Jayson Tatum ($20,100) - Tatum has carried the Celtics back into this series and he’s understandably been the catalyst of these past two victories. He put up just 21 points in their 110-97 victory in Game 5 on Thursday, but it was his 11 assists and eight rebounds that earned DFS users 51.5 fantasy points. Continue to roll with Tatutm as a captain as Boston goes how he goes.

Jimmy Butler ($19,800) - The last two games have not gone well for the Heat, but there is still a chance for them to shut this series down and book a trip to the NBA Finals tonight. That’s where Butler comes in, who had a modest 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists in their Game 5 loss on Thursday. One would imagine “Jimmy Buckets” will be locked in at home and that means producing another 50+ fantasy point performance this evening. Strongly consider him for a captain’s slot.

FLEX Plays

Grant Williams ($3,200) - Williams was subdued in Game 5 on Thursday, as his six points and four rebounds provided DFS users just 13.5 fantasy points. If the Celtics want to steal another one in Miami to force a Game 7, they will need Williams to come off the bench to and put up similar numbers like he did in Game 4. Put him in your lineup.

Haywood Highsmith ($2,000) - You probably didn’t know who Highsmith was before Game 5, huh? With Gabe Vincent out with a left ankle sprain, Highsmith logged 36 minutes off the bench and logged 15 points in the setback. Even with Vincent possibly returning for Game 6, I’d still look to Erik Spoelstra to give Highsmith some more run in this potential closeout game. At just $2,000, I’d take a flyer on him and insert him into your lineups.

Fades

Jaylen Brown ($9,400) - Brown has played better over these past two games, but has still underwhelmed from a DFS perspective. He produced 21 points in Game, but didn’t really provide much else but his three steals. I’d keep fading Brown and skip over him for tonight’s battle in Miami.

Kyle Lowry ($6,000) - Lowry was a liability to both the Heat and DFS users in Game 5. In 30 minutes of action, he produced just five points and four turnovers to finish the night with just 7.5 fantasy points. Keep Lowry far away from your lineups until further notice.

The Outcome

Miami isn’t going to completely squander its 3-0 lead, right? The Heat have taken their feet off the gas these past two games, but still have an opportunity to shut it down tonight. They’ll be back in front of their home fans tonight and having Vincent potentially back on the floor could give them a boost. Give me the Heat to advance to the NBA Finals in a close Game 6.

Final score: Heat 111, Celtics 107