How to watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 6 on TV and via live stream

TNT will host Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat tonight, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Heat hold a 3-2 lead in the series and are looking to close the Celtics out tonight to advance to the 2023 NBA Finals.

After falling behind 3-0, Boston has taken the last two games to climb back into this series. Back home for Game 5 on Thursday, the Celtics rolled to a 110-97 victory in a matchup where they never trailed. Jayson Tatum provided 21 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds in the win.

Miami has fallen flat these last two games and is trying to avoid being on the wrong end of history. Of their Game 5 starters, only Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler cracked double digits in points as they were never able to get back into the same vicinity as the Celtics. Gabe Vincent has missed Thursday’s game with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for tonight but is expected to play. Will he be enough to turn the tide in Miami’s favor?

Celtics vs. Heat TV info

Date: Saturday, May 27

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.