What channel is Celtics vs. Heat Game 6 on and what time does it start?

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference will get going Saturday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The contest will air on TNT. The Boston Celtics will attempt to become just the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after going down 3-0, while the Miami Heat will try to close things out in front of their home crowd and get to the NBA Finals.

After struggling from the perimeter in the first three games, the Celtics found their groove in Games 4 and 5. They are high on confidence right now but still need to get a road win to force a decisive Game 7. Jayson Tatum has maintained his stellar playoff production, and he’s gotten good support over the last two games. Boston was in the same position in the last series against the 76ers and won both games, so there is some reason to feel good for Celtics fans.

The Heat have seen their advantage essentially go away heading into Game 6. They still have two chances to close out this series, but this roster is getting depth as injuries continue to hit. Jimmy Butler, who has a strong image as a competitor, badly needs this game. The Heat are trying to avoid going on the road for Game 7, so closing out the series Saturday is paramount.

Celtics vs. Heat Game 6

Date: Saturday, May 27

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: WatchTNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.