Best Heat player prop bets to consider for Saturday’s Game 6 vs. Celtics

A trip to the NBA Finals is still within reach as the Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 27, with the matchup broadcast on TNT.

With this being a must-win game for Miami, let’s run through some of the best Heat player props to consider for Saturday’s matchup. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler over 28.5 PPG (-130)

Butler was held to his lowest scoring total of the series last game with a 14-point performance in Game 5. Now back at home in front of the home crowd, I don’t expect him to put together another rough outing, especially as this is arguably a must-win opportunity for the Heat.

Butler is averaging 24.2 PPG in this series, but could very well play at the level he did when the Heat went up 2-0 when he logged scoring performances of 35 and 27 points.

Bam Adebayo over 8.5 rebounds (-130)

Adebayo has faced his share of criticism over the last two games after being outplayed by Boston, but it’s key to note that even in a blowout loss in Game 5, the Heat’s big man still logged eight total rebounds alongside 16 points.

If the Heat comes out with the same energy from the first two games of the series, expect Adebayo to look more like that player who averaged 12.7 boards per game in that time span.

Max Strus over 2.5 threes (+125)

Strus struggled with a 1-for-5 shooting performance in the Heat’s Game 5 loss, including a rough 1-for-4 outing from beyond the arc. Prior to the last two matchups, Strus averaged 2.3 made threes per game, including a 3-for-5 performance from beyond the arc in Game 1. With this arguably a must-win game for the Heat, expect Strus to bounce back given the stakes.