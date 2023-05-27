When is the next WWE pay-per-view after Night of Champions 2023?

The WWE has set up shop in the Saudi Arabia this weekend with Night of Champions coming live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah. While Saturday’s spectacle should be entertaining, it’s not too early to look at the next pay-per-view.

WWE’s next pay-per-view will be Money in the Bank, coming live from O2 Arena in London, England, on Saturday, July 1. This will be the third consecutive ppv the company will hold outside of the continental United States as Backlash was held in Puerto Rico and NOC taking place in Saudi Arabia. This will be the second straight year that a ppv will be held in the United Kingdom, following up on last September’s Clash at the Castle show in Cardiff, Wales. It will also be the first ppv to be held in London since Insurrextion in May of 2002. That show was known for being the final televised event the company ran under the “WWF” name and the infamous “Plane Ride from Hell” that occurred afterwards.

Originating as a Wrestlemania exclusive attraction, Money in the Bank became a ppv in 2010 and has been a staple on the WWE calendar for every year since. The show is centered around two Money in the Bank ladder matches, one for the men and one for the women. The objective for all participants is to climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase. The winner receives a guaranteed shot at any title of their choosing at any time for the next year. This has led to several interesting “cash in” scenarios, with some waiting months to cash in their title shot while others have cashed in the same night they won the briefcase. The latter scenario played out last year when Liv Morgan won the women’s match and later cashed in on Ronda Rousey to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion.

We should get MITB qualifying matches on both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown in the coming weeks.