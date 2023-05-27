Is Malcolm Brogdon playing for the Celtics on Saturday in Game 6 vs. the Heat?

The Boston Celtics are hoping to set up a home Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals, but they’ll have to win Game 6 Saturday against the Miami Heat in order to do so. The Celtics are attempting to be the first team to climb back from a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series. One player who might not be involved much in Boston’s comeback is guard Malcolm Brogdon. He’s dealing with a partially torn tendon in his forearm, and he left Game 5 after aggravating the injury. Here’s the latest on his status for Game 6.

Malcolm Brogdon injury updates

Brogdon is officially listed as questionable, and he’ll likely be made available to play. However, there’s a chance he sees minimal action with his injury limiting his ability to shoot the ball. Derrick White has been having tremendous success from the perimeter, while Marcus Smart remains in the starting lineup as the lead guard. With those two playing well, it doesn’t make much sense to push Brogdon with this injury.

Payton Pritchard could get some run if Brogdon isn’t going to play much, but the young point guard only saw five minutes in the Game 5 blowout. It feels like Joe Mazzulla is going to roll with his core group for most of the game, especially since any lapse means a postseason exit.