Is Gabe Vincent playing for the Heat on Saturday in Game 6 vs. the Celtics?

The Miami Heat are hoping to avoid going back to Boston for a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals when they welcome the Celtics to the Kaseya Center Saturday in Game 6. The Heat have missed out on two opportunities to finish the series and hope to take care of business at home. One player they’d like to have available is point guard Gabe Vincent, who suffered an ankle injury late in Game 4. He missed Game 5 with the issue. Here’s the latest on his status for Game 6.

Gabe Vincent injury updates

Vincent is officially listed as questionable, which is expected based on how the Heat report injuries. However, he was ruled out fairly quickly for Thursday’s game. There were reports the ankle is feeling much better and that he has a good chance to play in Game 6, but he’s likely going to be a game-time call.

If Vincent doesn’t suit up, Kyle Lowry is set to get the start once again for the Heat. Lowry was off in Game 5, scoring just five points in 30 minutes of action. Duncan Robinson would also be set to get more run. He scored 18 points in 28 minutes, though most of his damage came in garbage time when the game result was known.