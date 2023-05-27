WNBA picks and predictions for Saturday, May 27

Saturday’s WNBA action will bring us two games on the docket. At 1 p.m. ET on CBS, the Connecticut Sun will look to improve to 4-0 when visiting the New York Liberty. Then at 9 p.m. ET on NBA TV, it’ll be banner/ring night for the defending champion Las Vegas Aces as they host the Los Angeles Sparks in their home opener.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty, 1 p.m. ET

Spread: Liberty -7

Total: 165

Moneyline: Liberty -295, Sun +245

The pick: Sun +7

Connecticut has rolled right out the gate to start the season, blowing out Indiana before picking up back-to-back victories over Washington in the last week. Averaging 18 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists so far, veteran Alyssa Thomas is already setting up to have a career year and her along with DeWanna Bonner have shouldered the load for Connecticut. New York is still ironing things out with its star-studded lineup and this is a perfect opportunity for the Sun to make things uncomfortable at Barclays Center today. Take them to cover.

Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m. ET

Spread: Aces -15

Total: 171.5

Moneyline: Aces -1150, Sparks +750

The pick: Sparks +15

As mentioned before, it’s banner raising night for Las Vegas as it will be playing its home opener tonight. Tonight will also mark the season debut for Aces head coach Becky Hammon, who was suspended for the first two games of the season for violation of team and league workplace policies.

The defending champs just defeated the Sparks in a 94-85 victory in L.A. on Thursday, a hame where Jackie Young dropped 30 points in the victory. While they are rightfully the favorites again in tonight’s matchup, 15-points is a bit steep, especially considering that these two foes just met 48 hours earlier. The Sparks will be motivated to spoil ring night for the champs and I’ll take them to cover.