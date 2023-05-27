Live updates from Night of Champions 2023

The WWE is back in Saudi Arabia today with Night of Champions coming live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, SA. The show will take place on Saturday, May 27 at 1 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

This will mark the ninth pay-per-view to be held in Saudi Arabia since 2018 as part of the company’s 10-year agreement with the country’s Ministry of Sport. The show was originally supposed to be King and Queen of the Ring, but the company decided last month to Night of Champions.

One of the headliner matches of the show will feature Seth Rollins facing AJ Styles for the brand new World Heavyweight Championship. We’ll also get Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defending the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. And despite having a broken arm, Cody Rhodes will fight Brock Lesnar in a Backlash rematch.

We’ll keep track of tonight’s show and offer our thoughts below.

World Heavyweight Championship - AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins

Winner: TBD

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn (c) vs. Roman Reigns/Solo Sikoa

Winner: TBD

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Winner: TBD

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya

Winner: TBD

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Winner: TBD

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Winner: TBD

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Winner: TBD