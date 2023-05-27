Luton Town and Coventry City go to extra time for chance at EPL promotion

Update: The game is headed to penalty kicks after ending in a 1-1 tie.

Update: Luton Town’s goal was called offsides and the game remains tied.

Luton Town and Coventry City are currently tied in extra time and may be heading to penalty kicks with promotion to the English Premier League on the line. The two teams reached the English League Championship game and sit at 1-1 at the end of the second half as they battle it out for the biggest financial prize in the sport. The winning club can earn up to $360 million over the next three seasons if they avoid relegation.

Jordan Clark scored Luton Town’s singular goal at 23 minutes, and Gustavo Hamer tied it up for Coventry City at 66 minutes. DraftKings Sportsbook has Luton Town at -120 to win and Coventry at -110 as we head into the final minutes of extra time.

Southampton has already been relegated after an 11-year streak in the EPL, and tomorrow’s games will determine who will join them in the Championship among Leeds, Leicester and Everton.