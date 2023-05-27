Tennessee gets “Little League grand slam” vs. Texas in Super Regionals courtesy of two errors [VIDEO]

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers went up 8-0 on the Texas Longhorns in the Women’s College World Series Super Regionals after Giulia Koutsoyanopulos cleared the three loaded bases and scored in the seventh and final inning of the game. She slid into the plate after the Longhorns defense made two errors fielding the ball. Check out the video here:

GIULIA CLEARS THE BASES‼️



The Vols are already up 1-0 in the best-of-three series and will head to Oklahoma City with a win today as one of the eight remaining teams in the College World Series. They will join reigning champions Oklahoma as well as Oklahoma State, Stanford, and Florida State, along with several teams who have yet to qualify in the super regional round.

Rylie West, Jamison Brockenbrough, and Mackenzie Donihoo also scored on the play thanks to the Texas defensive errors. The Vols have never won a Women’s College World Series in school history.