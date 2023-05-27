Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans: Picks, predictions, how to watch IPL final

The match will air on Willow TV at 10 a.m. ET. You can stream the match on willow.tv, but you might need a cable login. You can also stream the match through Sling TV if you are a Willow subscriber. Here’s a look at how to catch the action, along with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings

Date: Sunday, May 28

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: Willow TV

Live stream: Sling TV, willow.tv

Odds, picks & predictions

Chennai Super Kings: -115

Gujarat Titans: -110

Moneyline pick: Gujarat Titans -110

These sides met in the first qualifier in Chennai, with the home team winning that contest fairly convincingly. However, Gujarat now gets the final on its home ground and has a batter in supreme form in Shubman Gill. Chennai’s openers have been solid this season but can they match Gill’s current production?

Hardik Pandya will be available to bowl, which gives Gujarat another edge. Pandya was able to get some of the rust off in the second qualifier and should be 100% for the final. Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma round out a solid Gujarat pace attack.

Chennai will have to add another pace bowler in this game due to the wicket, and that likely hurts them over the course of the game. The Super Kings also need some help in the middle order. Shivam Dube has been phenomenal this season but if he falters, there’s not much behind him to anchor an innings.

CSK are playing in their 10th IPL final. They’ve gone 4-5 in the previous nine. Gujarat is playing in its second IPL final in as many years, hoping to repeat. Chennai had the qualifier at home, and the change in venue might be enough to swing this match Gujarat’s way. Back the Titans to win this final and repeat as champions behind another great showing from Gill.